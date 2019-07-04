Image copyright chelsea

Chelsea don appoint former midfielder Frank Lampard as dia manager on a three-year deal.

Lampard, 41, don comot from Championship side Derby County to take ova for di club wia e spend 13 years as player.

E dey take ova from Maurizio Sarri, wey comot Stamford Bridge for June to take charge of Italian champions Juventus.

Lampard lead Derby to di Championship play-off final, wia dey loss to Aston Villa, for im first season as manager.

Lampard win di Champions League with Chelsea in 2012

Di former England international make 648 Chelsea appearances, win 11 major trophies with dem.

"I dey very proud to dey return back to Chelsea as head coach," na so Lampard tok.

"Everyone know my love for dis club and di history wey we get. However, my sole focus na on di job wey dey my hand now, to prepare for di seaon wey dey front.

"I dey here to work hard, bring further success to di club and I just dey ginger to get start."

Di appointment dey come nine days afta Derby give Lampard permission to talk to Chelsea and 18 days afta Sarri comot Stamford Bridge.

Lampard na di 10th full-time manager wey Roman Abramovich go appoint since e buy di club for 2003.