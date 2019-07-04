Image copyright Getty Images Image example Peter Odemwingie retire from playing football for April 2019

Former Super Eagles Striker Osaze Peter Odemwingie don criticise di defence tactics wey Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr dey use for di AFCON football tournament.

37 years old Peter Odemwingie tell BBC say oga Rohr for make Alex Iwobi captin of di team becos players like Mickel John Obi wey no dey play for Europe again no get interest again for football.

But im still add say im mind no dey shake at all, unto any oda team for AFCON becos Nigeria performance for World Cup last year, show say dem fit face anyone, as long as balance dey between defence and attack.

Nigeria go play Cameroon on Saturday July 6, 2019 for di Afcon Round of 16 game.