Image copyright Reuters Image example Mane na joint-leading scorer for di tournament with two goals

Sadio Mane say na "absolute dream" for am to help Senegal win di Africa Cup of Nations for di first time.

Senegal wey finish second for 2002, dey look to reach di quarter-finals for di second successive time when dem face Uganda on Friday.

Mane na joint-leading scorer for di tournament with two goals with 10 oda players- including im Liverpool team-mate, Egypt Mohamed Salah.

"For me, di most important tin na to win am for Senegal," na wetin Mane tok.

Senegal reach di knockout stage afta dem finish second to Algeria for Group C.

Mane, wey win Champions League with Liverpool for June bin chop suspension for dia opening group match victory against Tanzania but score two times for dia 3-0 win against Kenya aft aim play for dia 1-0 defeat to Algeria.

Before di start of di one month tournament for Egypt Mane tell tori pipo France Football magazine say im go wan exchange im Champions League success to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I go try to score more goals and help my team-mates score so dat we fit finally win dis cup," na wetin im add put wey fit play against im Liverpool team-mate Salah if Senegal and Egypt reach di final for 19 July.

"Dis na my dream [to help Senegal win]. Dat na why I dey I come here."

Image copyright PA Image example Sadio Mane win di Champions League with Liverpool for June

Uganda finish second behind Egypt for di group stage but dia preparations for di Senegal match get as e be sake of money mata.

Di players no gree train on Tuesday but Mane don warn im teammates make dem no underestimate dia opponents.

"We see di kind football wey dem play against Egypt, dem be very good side. We must dey our best against Uganda," na wetin im add put.

Africa Cup of Nations last 16

Morocco v Benin

Uganda v Senegal

Nigeria v Cameroon

Egypt v South Africa

Madagascar v DR Congo

Algeria v Guinea

Mali v Ivory Coast

Ghana v Tunisia

Who else dey play on Friday?

Morocco bin score 89 minute own goal to win dia opening match against Namibia and 90th minute goal to beat South Africa.

Di Atlas Lions na one of three teams to come out from di group stage with 100% winning record dem go fancy dia chances against Benin.

Benin qualify even though say dem no win any of dia group matches.

But dem draw against four-time champions Ghana, Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon wey make dem qualify as one of di best four third-placed teams.