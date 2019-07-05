I no fit assure Nigerians anytin - Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi say im no fit assure Nigerians anytin as di team go play against Cameroon for Afcon Round of 16 game on Saturday.

Ndidi tell BBC afta di team final training session before di macth say all wetin dem need now na prayers from kontri pipo.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr say make Nigeria fans expect "big fighting spirit" from im team against Cameroon on Saturday.

Di Nigeria vs Cameroon game go start 5pm for Alexandria Stadium and di winner of dis game na im go proceed to di quarter finals of Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.