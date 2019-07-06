On Saturday, Nigeria Super Eagles go play defending champion Cameroon for dia round of 16 match for di African Cup of Nations for Egypt.

Di Super Eagles lose 2-0 to Madagascar for dia last group match to finish second for group B.

While Cameroon play goalless draw against Benin to finish second behind Ghana wey top group F.

Di match between Nigeria and Cameroon go shele for Alexandria Stadium by 5pm Nigeria time.

Dis two kontri dem get eight African titles between dem. Di Indomitable Lions don win di cup five times for (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017), while Super Eagles don win am three times for 1980, 1994 and 2013.

BBC Pidgin tok with football fans wey chook mouth about di ogbonge match.