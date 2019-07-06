Nigeria vs Cameroon: Indomitable Lions dey lock horns wit Super Eagles for Afcon Round of 16

  • 6 July 2019
Nigeria vs Cameroon: Indomitable Lions dey lock horns wit Super Eagles for Afcon Round of 16 Image copyright JAVIER SORIANO

Di Indomitable Lions of Cameroon dey lock horns wit Super Eagles of Nigeria for Afcon Round of 16 game on Saturday for Alexandria Stadium

Di winner of dis game na im go proceed to di quarter finals of Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Dis na as di match dey happun live:

Nigeria 0
-
0 Cameroon
1'
Nigeria
(4-2-3-1)
Cameroon
(4-2-3-1)
How di match go
Nigeria
Cameroon
  • Who get ball pass
    83.3%
    16.7%
  • Shot wey reach post
    0
    0
  • Shot
    0
    0
  • Corna
    1
    0
  • Fouls
    0
    0
Line up
Who dey start
Nigeria
  • 16
    Akpeyi
  • 2
    Ola Aina
  • 20
    Awaziem
  • 5
    Troost-Ekong
  • 22
    Omeruo
  • 7
    Musa
  • 15
    Simon
  • 4
    Wilfred Ndidi
  • 18
    Iwobi
  • 8
    Peter Etebo
  • 9
    Ighalo
Cameroon
  • 1
    Onana
  • 4
    Banana
  • 2
    Fai
  • 6
    Oyongo
  • 5
    Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 13
    Choupo-Moting
  • 11
    Bassogog
  • 14
    Mandjeck
  • 15
    Kunde
  • 7
    N'Jie
  • 9
    Bahoken
Changes
Substitutes
  • 1
    Ezenwa
  • 12
    Shehu
  • 13
    Chukwueze
  • 19
    Ogu
  • 14
    Paul Onuachu
  • 11
    Onyekuru
  • 23
    Uzoho
  • 21
    Osimhen
  • 3
    Collins
  • 17
    Kalu
  • 6
    Balogun
  • 16
    Ondoa
  • 10
    Sutchuin Djoum
  • 23
    Kameni
  • 19
    Zoua
  • 22
    Kana-Biyik
  • 8
    Zambo Anguissa
  • 3
    Bong
  • 17
    Toko Ekambi
  • 21
    Kaptoum
  • 20
    Boumal
  • 12
    Dawa
