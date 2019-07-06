Image copyright JAVIER SORIANO

Di Indomitable Lions of Cameroon dey lock horns wit Super Eagles of Nigeria for Afcon Round of 16 game on Saturday for Alexandria Stadium

Di winner of dis game na im go proceed to di quarter finals of Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Dis na as di match dey happun live:

Nigeria 0 - 0 Cameroon How dey match be

Line up

How di match go

Nigeria (4-2-3-1) Cameroon (4-2-3-1)

Shot wey reach post 0 0

Shot 0 0

Corna 1 0

Fouls 0 0 Line up Who dey start Nigeria Akpeyi

Ola Aina

Awaziem

Troost-Ekong

Omeruo

Musa

Simon

Wilfred Ndidi

Iwobi

Peter Etebo

Ighalo Cameroon Onana

Banana

Fai

Oyongo

Ngadeu-Ngadjui

Choupo-Moting

Bassogog

Mandjeck

Kunde

N'Jie

Bahoken Changes Substitutes Ezenwa

Shehu

Chukwueze

Ogu

Paul Onuachu

Onyekuru

Uzoho

Osimhen

Collins

Kalu

Balogun Ondoa

Sutchuin Djoum

Kameni

Zoua

Kana-Biyik

Zambo Anguissa

Bong

Toko Ekambi

Kaptoum

Boumal

Dawa

