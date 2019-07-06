Nigeria vs Cameroon: Indomitable Lions dey lock horns wit Super Eagles for Afcon Round of 16
- 6 July 2019
Di Indomitable Lions of Cameroon dey lock horns wit Super Eagles of Nigeria for Afcon Round of 16 game on Saturday for Alexandria Stadium
Di winner of dis game na im go proceed to di quarter finals of Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Dis na as di match dey happun live:
Nigeria 0
-
0 Cameroon
1'
Informate
Formation
Nigeria
(4-2-3-1)
Cameroon
(4-2-3-1)
Informate
How di match go
Nigeria
Cameroon
-
Who get ball pass83.3%16.7%
-
Shot wey reach post00
-
Shot00
-
Corna10
-
Fouls00
Line up
Who dey start
Nigeria
-
16Akpeyi
-
2Ola Aina
-
20Awaziem
-
5Troost-Ekong
-
22Omeruo
-
7Musa
-
15Simon
-
4Wilfred Ndidi
-
18Iwobi
-
8Peter Etebo
-
9Ighalo
Cameroon
-
1Onana
-
4Banana
-
2Fai
-
6Oyongo
-
5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
-
13Choupo-Moting
-
11Bassogog
-
14Mandjeck
-
15Kunde
-
7N'Jie
-
9Bahoken
Changes
Substitutes
-
1Ezenwa
-
12Shehu
-
13Chukwueze
-
19Ogu
-
14Paul Onuachu
-
11Onyekuru
-
23Uzoho
-
21Osimhen
-
3Collins
-
17Kalu
-
6Balogun
-
16Ondoa
-
10Sutchuin Djoum
-
23Kameni
-
19Zoua
-
22Kana-Biyik
-
8Zambo Anguissa
-
3Bong
-
17Toko Ekambi
-
21Kaptoum
-
20Boumal
-
12Dawa