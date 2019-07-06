Nigeria 3-2 Cameroon: Super Eagles don qualify for Afcon quarter finals
- 6 July 2019
Nigeria Super Eagles qualify for di quarter finals of di Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday after dem beat di Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 3-2 for Alexandria.
Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo score two goals before Alex Iwobi complete di scoring for di Super Egales.
Nigeria go jam di winner between host Egypt and South Africa for quarter finals.
Dis na as di match dey happun:
Odion Ighalo score di first goal for Nigeria inside di 19 minute of di game.
Bahoken score di first goal for Cameroon for 41 minute of di first half.
N'jie make di Indomitable Lions roar wit anoda goal for di 44 minute.
Ighalo 63 minute goal make di Super Eagles level up wit di Indomitable Lions wit a second goal.
Three minutes later Alex Iwobi tear di Cameroon defence wit Nigeria third goal for 66 minute.
