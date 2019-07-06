Image copyright JAVIER SORIANO

Nigeria Super Eagles qualify for di quarter finals of di Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday after dem beat di Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 3-2 for Alexandria.

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo score two goals before Alex Iwobi complete di scoring for di Super Egales.

Nigeria go jam di winner between host Egypt and South Africa for quarter finals.

Dis na as di match dey happun:

Odion Ighalo score di first goal for Nigeria inside di 19 minute of di game.

Bahoken score di first goal for Cameroon for 41 minute of di first half.

N'jie make di Indomitable Lions roar wit anoda goal for di 44 minute.

Ighalo 63 minute goal make di Super Eagles level up wit di Indomitable Lions wit a second goal.

Three minutes later Alex Iwobi tear di Cameroon defence wit Nigeria third goal for 66 minute.

Nigeria 0 - 0 Cameroon How dey match be

Line up

How di match go

Informate Formation Nigeria (4-2-3-1) Cameroon (4-2-3-1) Informate How di match go Nigeria Cameroon Who get ball pass 83.3% 16.7%

Shot wey reach post 0 0

Shot 0 0

Corna 1 0

Fouls 0 0 Line up Who dey start Nigeria Akpeyi

Ola Aina

Awaziem

Troost-Ekong

Omeruo

Musa

Simon

Wilfred Ndidi

Iwobi

Peter Etebo

Ighalo Cameroon Onana

Banana

Fai

Oyongo

Ngadeu-Ngadjui

Choupo-Moting

Bassogog

Mandjeck

Kunde

N'Jie

Bahoken Changes Substitutes Ezenwa

Shehu

Chukwueze

Ogu

Paul Onuachu

Onyekuru

Uzoho

Osimhen

Collins

Kalu

Balogun Ondoa

Sutchuin Djoum

Kameni

Zoua

Kana-Biyik

Zambo Anguissa

Bong

Toko Ekambi

Kaptoum

Boumal

Dawa

Dem no support media player for your device Nigeria vs Cameroon: Super Eagles Wilfred Ndidi say im no fit assure Nigerians anytin