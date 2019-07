Image copyright Getty Images Image example Javier Aguirre chop sack afta South Africa beat Egypt 1-0 for Cairo

Host, Egypt don sack di coach of dis national football team Javier Aguirre afta South Africa knock dem out for di round of 16 of di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa shock Egypt on Saturday night as dem beat dem 1-0 for Cairo Stadium, wia di Pharaohs fail to reach di quarter-finals for the first time since 2004.

Afta di match, Egypt Football Association (EFA) president Hany Abou-Rida announce say im dey resign and confam say di whole technical and administrative staff go waka too.

Egypt appoint Mexican coach Aguirre afta dem comot from di group stage for di 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Former Japan and Mexico coach Aguirre wey replace Hector Cuper bin sign four year contract last year.