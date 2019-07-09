Image copyright GIUSEPPE CACACE Image example Di last time Ghana win di African Cup of Nations na 37 years ago.

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo say im wish di kontri national team beta luck next time, di Black Stars crash out of di Egypt 2019 Afcon.

Tunisia beat Ghana Black Stars 5-4 on penalties on Monday night to enta Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.

Afta di defeat, di president tweet say di mata touch am wella but say im believe say Ghana Black Stars go bounce back.

Goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha na im be di hero, wen e comot bench to later save Caleb Ekuban penalty.

Na small (seconds) remain for Tunisia to win in 90 minutes, but substitute Rami Bedoui do mistake to head inside im own net for injury time, wit im first touch, wey come make am 1-1.

Leeds football club striker Ekuban na di only player to fail wit im kick for di shootout, afta Ferjani Sassi score di winning kick.

Tunisia go now face Madagascar, wey rank 108th in di world, on Thursday.

Black Stars dominate from di beginning and Jordan Ayew even score one goal wey dem disallow with VAR.

Both sides bin get chance for extra time, but dem no do anything wit am.

Analysis

BBC World Service John Bennett for Ismailia Stadium

For di first time since 2008 Ghana no make am into di semi-finals.

And for di first time in Cup of Nations history Tunisia don manage to beat dem.

No be today Ghana don suffer disappointment for penalty shootout. Think back to 2010 at the World Cup and 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.

Jordan Ayew suppose don win am for extra time but as e be Ghanaians go bore how dia team don perform for AFCOn 2019.