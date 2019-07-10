Image copyright Getty Images

Long before dem go kick di first ball on Wednesday quarter-final matches for di African Nations Cup, fans of Nigeria and South Africa don already enta same trouser with demsef.

Outside of football, di two kontris dey always compete with each oda for who get di number one economy for Africa, but now e be like dem don carry di mata enta football.

And because na 2019 we dey, na ontop social media di 'battle' dey get correct ginger.

Ontop Twitter, fans from both teams don yab each oda and dis one dey make South Africans para:

One of dem use style take yab Nigeria movie industry - wey dem dey call Nollywood- say, na so so noise full dia.

Anoda South African fan use di opportunity to remind Nigeria how dem take Egypt eye see pepper inside round of 16 match dem play togeda, including Premier League joint-top scorer Mohamed Salah.

One South Africa TV station even go as far as to change di Nigerian team to di "Super Egos", but one Nigerian fan say nothing spoil, say las las, na Egos go win:

But trust di ever lively Nigerians (wey no dey carri last), one of dia fans don also shoot shot for di Bafana Bafana name of di South African men team. E change am for dem to "banana banana", wey be soft fruit wey dey easy to chop.

Nigeria beat dia old rival Cameroon comot di competition while South Africa knock-out di hosts Egypt, wey don bring di two teams to jam each oda for di last eight encounter.

And di two teams don already jam recently because na di same group dem been dey for qualifiers. South Africa shock Nigeria wit 2-0 away win but for return leg dem draw 1-1 for Johannesburg.

Nigeria miss chance to defend dia title for 2015 when dem no qualify comot group wey also get South Africa inside. Di result of di two times dem meet for di group na (0-0 and 2-2) and Bafana Bafana top di group. Nigeria on di oda hand finish for third position.

But for Afcon finals proper, na di Super Eagles get upper hand. Dem don beat Bafana Bafana two times - for 2000 and 2004.

Wednesday oda quarter final match go dey between Benin and Senegal.