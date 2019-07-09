Serena Williams go pay $10,000 fine afta she spoil Wimbledon court

Image copyright Getty Images

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams don get fine of $10,000 (£7,988) on top accuse say she damage one of Wimbledon courts wit her racket during practice before di Wimbledon tournament start.

Di All England Club na im sama dis fine give Serena afta di incident happun during one practice session before dis year tournament for di Club.

Dem don first bin fine her $10,000 for di All England Club sake of say she smash her racket on for di court during one second-round victory ova Christina McHale for 2016.

No be only Serena dis tin don first happun to, Dem fine Australia tennis player, Bernard Tomic im full Wimbledon prize money of $58,500 last week sake of say e no meet di "required professional standard" during im weak 58-minute first-round defeat wey Jo-Wilfried Tsonga give am.

Italy player, Fabio Fognini get fine of $3,000 (£2,396) afta e tok say 'make dem bomb Wimbledon.'

Fabio wey be 32-year-old make dis statement wit im native language during im third-round loss to Tennys Sandgren on Saturday.

Anoda Australian, Nick Kyrgios don get fine twice -- $3,000 and $5,000 -- during dis year championships sake of say e no behave well like sportsman during im first and second-round matches.

Uruguay pesin, Pablo Cuevas and Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus don also get fine of $10,000 sake of say dem no behave well like sportsman.