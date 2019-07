Image copyright KHALED DESOUKI

Nigeria hammer South Africa 2-1 to qualify for di African Cup of Nations 2019 semi finals.

Samuel Chukwueze first score for di 27th minute to put Nigeria in di lead, before South Africa Bongani Zungu send in one powerful header to equalise for di 75th minute.

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong score di second goal for di 89th minute to seal di win for di Super Eagles.

Nigeria go meet di winner between Algeria and Ivory Coast for di semi finals.