Out of 24 teams wey start di African Cup of Nations tournament for Egypt for 21st June na only four teams remain.

Nigeria, Senegal, Algeria and Tunisia still tanda for di competition to battle for di biggest football prize for di continent.

Nigeria beat South Africa 2-1 for di quarter final wit goals from Samuel Chukwueze and William Troost-Ekong to qualify for semi-finals.

While Algeria reach di semi-final afta dem beat Ivory Coast 4-3 on penalty afta di two sides play 1-1 draw afta extra time.

Di Super Eagles and di Desert Foxes go face each oda on Sunday 14 July for semi final.

So which of dem get correct record pass for Afcon?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria knock out defending champion Cameroon

Algeria - Nigeria Stats

22.03.1980 (Final) Lagos Nigeria 3-0 Algeria

10.03.1982 (Group stage) Benghazi Algeria 2-1 Nigeria

11.03.1984 (Group stage) Bouake Algeria 0-0 Nigeria

23.03.1988 (Semi - final) Rabat Nigeria 1-1 (9-8 on penalties) Algeria

02.03.1990 (Group stage) Algiers Algeria 5-1 Nigeria

16.03.1990 (Final) Algiers Algeria 1-0 Nigeria

21.01.2002 (Group stage) Bamako Nigeria 1-0 Algeria

30.01.2010 (Third place) Benguela Nigeria 1-0 Algeria

(source - CAF )

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mahrez don score two goals for Afcon

Nigeria don play Algeria eight times for African Cup of Nations, and di Super Eagles get upper hand wit four wins while Desert Foxes don win three times and di two teams don play draw once.

As tins be di final fit be all West African affair or all North African affair.

Di two strong football house dem for Africa.

Senegal na di only team out of di four teams wey remain wey neva win Nations Cup before.

Nigeria don win am three times while Algeria and Tunisia don win am once.