Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na di third time wey Serena go lose finals dis year.

Simona Halep beat Serena Williams to win her first Wimbledon title for di 2019 women's finals on Saturday.

Halep wey be former world number play perfect game to beat Serena for straight set victory 6-2 6-4 for match wey last just 56 minutes.

Williams wey bin lose last year final to Angelina Kerber bin dey hope to win dis year Wimbledon title so dat she go equal Australia Margaret Court record of twenty-four Grand Slam singles title but e no work out for her.

Halep say "dis na di best match I don ever play," na wetin she tok

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na Simona Halep first Wimbledon title

"Fear catch me small. My belle bin pain me before."

Dis na di third time wey 37-year-old Williams go lose finals inside 12 months, "She play very well today e be dey like say e go be happun for me," na wetin Williams tok.

For di seventh year now for di women's single final for Wimbledon all di victory dem end for straight set.

Wimbledon increase dia prize money for dis year tournament to £38 million.

Di men and women singles winners go pocket £2.35m each while dey runner up go collect £1.175 million