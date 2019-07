Image copyright Getty Images

Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer to win back to back Wimbledon title.

Djokovic wey be di defending champion gree die beat Federer 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 12-12 (7-3) for match wey last over four hours 57 minutes

Dis victory mean say di Serbian player don win 16 Grand Slam titles now.

Federer mistake wey im hit di ball high give Djokovic victory for di match.

"I go try to forget dis final, but na great match dat na wetin Federer tok afta di match.

"Di match long and i give am everything i bin get my chance and im too get im chance. i happy for my performance, But Novak congratulations, that was crazy. na wetin im add put.

Djokovic wey now don win five Wimbledon title say "Roger na one of di greatest players of all-time, l dey respect well -well na wetin Djokovic tok

"im dey inspires me,."