Many Nigerians believe say Nigeria Super Eagles Jersey dey bring dem bad luck, according to dem every time dem wear am defeat na sure bet.

Algeria defeat Nigeria 2-1 for Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals as yet again di Super Eagles wear di same green jersey on Sunday night wey fans dey badmouth.

Di believe ontop Nigeria deep green away jersey become discussion after tori comot say di Super Eagles go wear am against Algeria on Sunday.

Na di second time Nigeria go lose for di 2019 Afcon and both times, di Super Eagles wear di same deep green away jersey.

Why fans believe di jersey na bad luck

Even before di semi final match start on Sunday, most Nigeria fans begin lose hope on any chance of Nigeria winning sake of say dem believe di jersey dey 'cursed'.

To make matters worse, wen Madagascar beat Nigeria 2-0 for group stage of di competition na di same jersey Nigeria wear play dat match.

Di whole tok of how di Nike Nigeria away jersey dey bring 'bad luck' for di Super Eagles start for last year world cup wen Nigeria lose to Croatia and crucially to Argentina as di Super Eagles fail to qualify for di knock out stages.

Wen Nigeria lose to Argentina for 2018 World Cup na dis same jersey dem wear.

Hours after Riyad Mahrez score last minute free-kick to send Algeria to di final of dis year Afcon at di expense of Nigeria, fans begin call for di ban of di jersey as e dey "cursed".

Different times Nigeria don win with away jersey

Whereas some fans blame di loss on di 'cursed' deep green away jersey some of di Super Eagles odar results wen dem wear di jersey prove say di general believe by fans na just superstition.

Because na dis same jersey na im dem wear for di win against Poland for friendly match in di build up to 2018 World Cup.

Even for di 3-2 win over Libya during qualification for dis Afcon tournament for Egypt na di same deep green away jersey Nigeria wear play dat match.