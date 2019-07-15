Image copyright @camnosc/Twitter

Congratulate messages di pour from all corners for Cameroon Volleyball Lionesses as deh win dia second title for Egypt.

Na for 2017 weh Cameroon beat Kenya for komot Champions, afta Kneya bin don win nine taims.

Cameroon beat Kenya 3-2 sets (25-17;25-27;25-23;23-25,16-14) for komot champions, and deh also get best player, libero and scorer.

President Biya na one of de pipo dem weh deh glad for dis win sotei go congratulate de players for twitter.

Den Prime minister follow for send e own congratulate for de African volleyball champions.

Cameroon army no lef for back as deh join for congratulate de volleyball Lionesses, African champs.

De champions go reach Yaoundé Nsimalen Airport for morning taim.

Na so Narcisse Kombi Mouelle minister of sports and physical education don tok say make all man komot welcome de woman dem weh deh don make kontri proud.