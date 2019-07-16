Image copyright Getty Images Image example Gernot Rohr take over as Nigeria coach for August 2016

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr don tok say "im no dey in a hurry" to make decision on im future afta im team loss to Algeria for di Africa Cup of Nations semi-final on Sunday.

Di 66-year-old wey still get one year left on im contract don come under heavy criticism over im tactics and choice of players.

But Rohr don confirm say im go take time afta Wednesday third-place play-off against Tunisia to decide im next step.

"Hurry no dey because we want finish third now. We go chook eye on my overall result after di third place match," na so Rohr tell BBC.

"I still dey under contract for anoda year, so we go see wetin we go decide togeda.

"Postives dey for us to look at on dis journey, but after dis final game we fit tink den talk about di future."

Di Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) don already indicate desire for Rohr to remain for im post.

Rohr take charge of di three-time African champions for August 2016 come qualify dem for di 2018 World Cup for Russia wia di team fail to make am past di group stage.