Madagascar president don Knight di kontri men football national team wey beat Nigeria for di group stage for di African Cup of Nations for Egypt.

President Andry Rajoelina receive di players and coaches for Lavoloha State Palace for di capital, Antananarivo wia im give dem di rank of Knight of Malagasy National Order.

Before di official reception, video show hundreds of pipo wey line up for di streets for di city to hail dia national heroes.

Plenti pipo begin tok about Madagascar wey dey play for Afcon for di first time afta dem beat Nigeria 2-0 for di group stage.

Na dem comot Democratic Republic of DR Congo for second round but lose 3-0 to Tunisia for quarter finals.

Di president bin travel go Egypt second round tie and say "dem come back stronger" afta dem knock dem out.