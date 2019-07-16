Image copyright Getty Images

Cameroon don sack coach Clarence Seadorf and e assistant Patrick Kluivert as deh no helep Indomitable Lions win African Cup of Nations, Afcon 2019.

Seadorf and e kombi still get some years for de contract weh deh sign wit Cameroon, for August 2018.

Before de sack Narcisse Kombi Mouelle, Cameroon sports minister tok for national TV say deh no go renew de coach e contract, for seka say e no manage de team well for Egypt.

For sack letter weh Seidou Mbombo Njoya, Cameroon Football President sign, e say deh tok wit executive committee mimbas and sport minister afta Indomitable Lions komot for AFCON.

"As e dey for de contract weh e join de coach wit de kontri, we decide for end de contract for Clarence Seadorf and Patrick Kluivert".

One of de objective bin bi say make de coach qualify de team for AFCON and make de team win.

Cameroon, 2017 champions win only one match for AFCON, draw two, den komot for know out stage.