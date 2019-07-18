Mikel Obi don retire from national football

Image copyright Getty Images

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi don announce im retirement from Nigeria national team.

For post ontop social media, Mikel John Obi say thank you to Nigerian supporters and im kontri for di love wey dem don show am for di past 15 years.

"Egypt na di kontri wia I bin start and don finish my National career for," tok Obi as im use di Instagram post as opportunity to give history lesson on im career.

At age 32, Obi say im don ready to retire to let di young footballers take over.

For di Afcon 2019 wey di Nigerian team carri third place for, Obi play inside just one match out of all di matches wey di team play.