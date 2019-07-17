Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria win third place for Afcon 2019

Odion Ighalo score early third minute goal to help Nigeria finish third for di 2019 African Cup of Nations for Egypt.

Ighalo fifth goal for di tournament come for di third minute afta goal keeper comot hand from ball afta im first catch am.

As e be so, Ighalo look good to win di Africa Cup of Nations golden boot.

Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane dey among di players wey dey on di line with three goals.

Since 1978, 1992, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, to 2019, Nigeria don win every third-place play-off final dem don ever play.