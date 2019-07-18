Image copyright Getty Images Image example Amaju Pinnick, head of the Nigeria Football Association

Di Confederation of African Football (Caf) don comot Nigeria Amaju Pinnick from im role as dia vice-president, replace am with Danny Jordaan from South Africa.

Pinnick don dey serve as di first vice-president of Caf since July 2018.

Caf President Ahmad no give any reason while dem remove am but im sign agreement with Fifa President Gianni Infantino on Thursday to confam di appointment of Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura as 'General Delegate for Africa'.

Pinnick don reply.

"To serve as di number two football administrator for di entire African continent na excellent opportunity for me," Pinnick tok for statement.

"My commitment to di game still bam and my support for my colleagues for di Executive Committee still dey kampe."

Pinnick waka mean say Ahmad go need to reshuffle im vice-presidents, meaning say Constant Omari of DR Congo and Moroccan Faouzi Lekjaa go move up from second and third vice-president respectively.

Jordaan, wey play ogbonge role for di 2010 World Cup for South Africa - di only time dem ever play di tournament for di continent, go now act as third vice-president.

Lekjaa, meanwhile, dey face possible ban by Caf afta di Ethiopian football federation accuse di Morocco football federation president say im assault di referee following di African Champions League final between Wydad Casablanca and Tunisia Esperance.

Samoura, meanwhile, go start her role on August 1, wey dem go renew afta six months if both Caf and Fifa agree, in di hope to oversee ogbonge administration reform for Africa.

Caf don record plenti scandals recently.