Na who go cari di AFCON cup? Na im be di big question for di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament wey dey happun for Egypt.

As Senegal Teranga Lions and Algeria Desert Foxes dey ginger to jam head today, Senegal go fit make history? Dem go fit go house wit di Cup? Dat na di tins wey dey evribodi mind.

For di history of AFCON, Senegal neva eva win before but dis na di second time wey dem don reach finals. Di first time na for 2002.

Di kontri enta di 2019 Afcon tournament wit di highest world ranking team players like Sadio Mane.

Mane wey tell BBC say im dey look forward to play and win di cup for im kontri also say dem go use di experience wey dia head coach Aliou Cisse put for dia head to rey win di match.

Algeria chances nnko

Senegal go face Algeria wey dey hope to win di cup again afta dem first win am for 1990.

Since di tournament start, Algeria just dey score goals dey go na now dem dey lead di overall chart for di tournament.

Eyes go dey ontop star palyer and captain Riyad Mahrez wey shine wella for Man City.

Na plenty drama as Algeria squeeze pass Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire to reach di final.

Di two kontris bin don first jam dem sef for di group stages for June wia di Foxes almost pursue di Lions go house.

Senegal go play di final match witout dia main defender Kalidou koulibaly sake of di plenty yellow cards wey im gada from di last three games.