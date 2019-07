Image copyright Getty Images Image example Algeria players carry dia coach shoulder high

Baghdad Bounedjah score early goal to epp Algeria win di 2019 African cup of nations for Egypt.

Di goal na di result of one wicked deflection wey loop inside di net afta Bounedjah cut in from di left for di second minute.

E almost be like tins go change for di 60th minute, di referee award Senegal penalty afta one cross from Ismaila Sarr blast straight to di hand of Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura.

Di referee later overturn di penalty afta im consult with di Video Assistant Referee.

Algeria get one shot inside di full game wey result to di second-minute goal.

Dis na dia second time Algeria go ever lift di trophy, di last time dem win am na for 1990.

Senegal never win di Africa Cup of Nations before.

Meanwhile dem don name Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer as di player of di tournamen, di 21-year-old join Empoli from Arsenal two years ago.