Ronaldo no go face charges ontop alleged rape

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo no go face charges afta im accuse of sexual assault, US prosecutors bin announce.

Kathryn Mayorga, 34, bin allege say di former Real Madrid player assault her for one Las Vegas hotel for 2009.

She say she bin settle out-of-court wit di Portuguese star for 2010, but decide to open di case again for 2018. Ronaldo deny di allegations.

"No charges go come," di statement tok.

German weekly magazine Der Spiegel, na im first carri di tori about di allegation last year.

Di tori say for 2010, she collect $375,000 (£288,000) settlement money from Ronaldo, and agree say she no go come out to tok about am for public.

Ms Mayorga lawyer tok say she ginger to do u-turn on di agreement and tok about di assault because of di #MeToo movement.