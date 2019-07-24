Image copyright Other Image example Musa Bility na former president of Liberia Football Association

Fifa don ban Confederation of African Football (Caf) executive committee member Musa Bility for 10 years and fine am $500,000 for breaking dia rule.

Football world join body find di former Liberia FA (LFA) president "guilty say im use Fifa money anyhow and do mago mago".

Fifa say na since May 2018 dem don dey investigate di 52-year-old afta dem audit di LFA.

Di mago mago wey dem find am guilty for dey related to one FIFA dash money for "11 against Ebola" campaign.

Liberia na one of di three west African kontri dem wey di Ebola outbreak affect between 2013 and 2016, wey kill more dan 10, 000 pipo.

For inside statement, Fifa tok say different payment wey di LFA make and receive dey connected to Oga Bility and im family".

Im ban go start on Wednesday, according to wetin wey dey inside di statement.

Dis ban dey come afta oga Bility carri Fifa and Caf go Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge dia recent arrangement wey go see Fifa Secretary-General Fatma Samoura take over as oga kpatapata of Caf.

Oga Bility neva tok peem ontop di ban.

Di current agreement go see Fifa Secretary-General Fatma Samoura work with Caf as 'General Delegate to Africa' she go start work for her new role for 1 August.

For Caf Exco meeting for Cairo last week, Bility na di only member wey oppose di plan- e argue say e dey against both Fifa and Caf rules.