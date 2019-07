Image copyright Getty Images Image example Gueye win more tackles pass any player for Premier League last season

Senegal international Idrissa Gueye go do im medical with Paris St-Germain wey go clear road for di Everton midfielder to join di French Champions.

Di 29-year-old join Everton from Aston Villa for £7m for 2016 and tori be say im dey leave for over £25m.

Gueye don play 108 times for di Toffees for all competitions.

Tori be say im show for Paris on Sunday and e suppose do im medical on Monday.

Im be di second Everton player wey dey leave di club inside one week afta di club sell Ademola Lookman to RB Leipzig.

Everton Manager Marco Silva don already sign midfielders Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph, as well as goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, but im say im hope to sign anoda five players before di transfer deadline on August 8.