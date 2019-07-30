Police drop Neymar rape case because of no evidence

Image copyright Reuters Image example Neymar don deny di accusation against am.

Police wey dey investigate rape accuse against Brazilian football player Neymar say dem don close di case.

Sao Paulo attorney general office say dem suspend di case due to lack of evidence, but go send di case to lawyers for final decision.

Dem open di investigation after Brazilian model Najila Trindade allege di footballer attack her for hotel in Paris, France for May.

Neymar deny di accusations and add say di lady just one collect money from im hand.

Tok-tok pesin for Neymar tell tori pipo AFP say Neymar no dey able to comment on di police decision to drop di case, for now.

Na for June tori come out say one woman dey accuse Neymar say e rape am wen di Paris St-Germain star release seven minute video on Instagram say im dey face accuse of rape. Im also publish whatsapp messages and photos wey e claim say di woman send am.

For inside di video, im say im decide to come out to "prove say nothing really happun."

Trindade later go public for television interview and release video wey show she and Neymar inside.

Police later file defamation suit against Trindade, she later come out accuse di force say dem dey corrupt according to news agency AFP.

Prosecutors now get 15 days to evaluate di case before judge go make final ruling.