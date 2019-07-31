Image copyright Getty Images

Reigning African player of di year Mohammed Salah and Senegal Sadio Mane dey among di players wey make The Best Fifa Men's Player 2019 award shortlist.

For di ten-man shortlist, di two Liverpool players na di only nominees wey come from Africa

Previous winners of di award Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dey among di players wey make di list together with new Real Madrid signing Eden Hazard.

Netherlands trio of Virgil Van Dijk, Matthijs De Ligt and Frenkie De Jong make di list for dia achievement for club and kontri last season.

Players like Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe na dem complete di ten-man shortlist for The Best Fifa Men's Player 2019 award.

Football sabi pipo compile di shortlist based on di players respective achievements during di period from 16 July 2018 to 19 July 2019.

Fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains na dem go vote for di three finalists.

Fifa go reveal all award winners for The Best Fifa Football Award show for Milan, Italy on September 23, 2019.