Image copyright Getty Images Image example Harry Maguire (right) scored five goals in 76 appearances for Leicester

Manchester United don break record wit di $97m (£80m) wey dem don put down to sign Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire.

Wit dis six-year contract wey Maguire sign for Old Trafford, im don become di world most expensive defender - to beat di $91m wey Liverpool pay for Virgil van Dijk for 2018.

"I happy well-well say I sign wit dis great club," Maguire follow tori pipo tok today.

"I enjoy my time for Leicester and go like to thank evribodi for di club and di fans for dia ogbonge support over di past two seasons. But wen Manchester United knock on your door, na big opportunity.

"E dey clear to see say Ole dey build team wey go win trophies. Now I wan meet my new team-mates to prepare for di season," di England international tok.

Im na di third player wey United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer go sign dis summer, afta right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka land from Crystal Palace for $61m and winger Daniel James join from Swansea for £18m.

Solskjaer say: "Harry na one of di best centre-backs for di game today.

Defenders wey cost pass for di world