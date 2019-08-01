Image copyright Getty Images

Arsenal don sign Ivory Coast player Nicolas Pepe for a club record fee of £72m.

Di 24 year old sign five year contract for Emirates Stadium, afta im do im medical on Tuesday.

Pepe play 74 times for Ligue 1 team Lille and score 35 goals, im join dem from Angers for 2017.

"Nicolas na talented winger wey many top teams for Europe bin dey eye," na wetin Gunners manager Unai Emery tok.

"To sign top- class winner na one of our main targets for di transfer window and belle sweet me say im join us.

"Im go add power, speed and skill, with aim to bring more goals come our team."