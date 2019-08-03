Lionel Messi don chop three moths ban

Image copyright Reuters Image example Messi and Argentina don dey para on top Copa America waka

Argentina captain Lionel Messi don chop ban from international football for three months afta e tok say di Copa America dey "corrupt".

Dem bin comot di Barcelona striker for dia Argentina match wey dem witn 2-1 against Chile for di third place, and later im tok say, "dem rig di cup for Brazil".

Messi get seven days to appeal Conmebol's decision to suspend am.

But until then, dis ban mean say Messi go miss Argentina frendlies against Chile, Mexico and Germany wey dey hold for September and October.

Argentina go start dia campaign to qualify for di 2022 World Cup for March 2020.

Afta Brazi flog Argentina 2-0 for dia semi-finals, di Argentine Football Association state to hala about wetin dem call "serious and gross refereeing errors".

Conmebol come ansa say di claim no get evidence and show say dem no get respect.

Messi tok say "We no need to dey part of dis corruption. Dem no show us respect through out di competition come make pipo no dey enjoy football."

Dis bin come afta im get red card on top gbege woth Gary Medel wey dem also comot from pitch.