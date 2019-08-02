Image copyright Getty Images

Stuart Baxter na di ninth coach to leave im job afta African Cup of Nations finish for Egypt.

Baxter wey resign say dis na di right time for am to move on ahead of di new qualifiers for Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup.

Dis dey come just weeks afta South Africa reach di quarter-finals of di Nations Cup wey just end for Egypt.

For di competition dem beat di host nation Egypt to reach di last 16.

"I feel say di time dey right for anoda pesin to take over as I don decide to resign from my position. Na personal decision," na wetin im tok.

"Going to Afcon, dis squad bin neva lose game inside one year, something wey no dey easy with all di new players wey we bring.

"I don decide say I no go blame anybody. And I decide not to react to some kain tori dem wey dey fly up and down dat also dey hard for me. "

Bafana Bafana manage to reach di last 16 afta dem lose two of dia three group matches dem.

South Africa wey comot Egypt only for dem to lose to Nigeria for last minute of di game for dia quarter-final match afta dia goal keeper make mistake.

Baxter wey dey coach Bafana Bafana for di second time, win 14 out of 30 matches, draw six and lose 10.

Im follow Clarence Seedorf (Cameroon), Javier Aguirre (Egypt), Paul Put (Guinea), Herve Renard (Morocco), Ricardo Mannetti (Namibia), Emanuel Amunike (Tanzania), Sebastien Desabre (Uganda) and Sunday Chidzambwa of Zimbabwe wey resign or dia contract don end.