Manchester City don win dis year Community Shield trophy as dem beat Liverpool 4-5 on penalties.

Di game end 1-1 for normal time but Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum miss im own penarity during di shoot-out.

England winger Raheem Sterling give Manchester City di lead for di 12th minute as City control di first half of di match.

Liverpool substitute Joel Matip na im score di equaliser for di reds as both teams settle for draw after ninety minutes.

Community Shield na match between pipo wey win di Premier League and di Winners of di FA Cup.

Since City win both domestic trophies, Liverpool wey finish second for Premier League last season na im compete with dem for di trophy.