Arsenal don reject £30m bid from Everton to sign Nigeria International player Alex Iwobi.

Tori be say di Toffees go return back to increase di money for di 23-year-old winger- but dia plan na say dia new bid no go pass £40m.

Iwobi no wan leave but im go move if di two clubs agree a deal.

Di English Premier League transfer window go end on on Thursday, 8 August by 5pm.

Oda Transfers wey fit happun before di window close

Man Utd reject Everton loan deal for Smalling

Everton still dey eye Manchester United defender Chris Smalling to sign am on loan but di club reject dia offer.

Smalling don play 323 times for Man Utd, im win di Premier League titles in 2011 and 2013.

Lukaku agent dey London to tok about im future

Romelu Lukaku agent dey London to try to sort out di striker future for Manchester United.

Federico Pastorello go meet with representatives from Italian club Inter Milan, to try to find common grounds between di clubs.

New Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte make Lukaku im number one target and im neva change im mind ontop di matter.

Watford dey eye Danny Welbeck

Watford wan sign former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck. Welbeck wey be 28 years leave Arsenal afta five years dis summer.

Watford don follow Welbeck tok and dem believe say di England International player go help dia club if im stay fit.

