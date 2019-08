Image copyright PA Media

Inter Milan don sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United for a club record fee of 80m euros (£74m)

E go be a five-year deal.

Lukaku, 26, score 42 goals inside 96 times wey im don play for United but dem allow am to leave just two years afta im £75m move from Everton.

Him become di third most expensive signing wey Serie A club go sign afta di two plays from Juventus wey be Cristiano Ronaldo (£99.2m) and Gonzalo Higuain (£75.3m).

Im don sign deal wey go last until June 2024.

"Inter na dem be di only club I bin want," Lukaku tok. "I dey here to bring di Nerazzurri back to ditop."