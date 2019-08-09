Image copyright Getty Images

As di transfer window close for English Premier League on Thursday 9th August, di news say Arsenal don sell Alex Iwobi to Everton touch many Nigerian football fans for mind well-well.

Tori be say dem sell di 23-year-old Nigerian player for almost £34m ($41m) to di Merseyside club minutes before di deadline reach.

Iwobi bin join di London club wen im small, spend 17 years for di club, e recently play for di Africa Nations Cup for Nigeria, wia im win bronze medal.

Im transfer come as surprise to many Nigerians wey dey follow Premier League well-well and di millions of fans for West Africa wey dey support Arsenal.

Dem enta Twitter to para, di fans say everything bin dey go well for Arsenal "until dis"

BBC Africa Sport tori pesin Debola Adebanjo, wey dey based for Lagos, post for Instagram say be "ex-Arsenal fan" now.

Di "die-hard" Iwobi fan say di day wey dem sell Iwobi she wear blue dress- wey be di colour of im new club.

Former Nigeria International and ex Arsenal player Kanu Nwankwowish wish Iwobi good luck for im new club.