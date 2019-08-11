Image copyright Getty Images

Manchester United thrash Chelsea 4-0 for Old Trafford for dia opening match of di new Premier League season.

Two goals from Marcus Rashford for both halves na im inspire di Red Devils to win over Frank Lampard team for im first match as Blues boss.

Anthony Martial and substitute Daniel James na dem score di other goals as Chelsea no believe wetin hit dem.

Di result come as surprise because na Chelsea look like di better side before half time as dem hit bar two times through shots from Emerson and Tammy Abraham.

United fans no go care much about Chelsea misfortune as Manchester United record dia best result against Chelsea since di 1994 FA Cup final.