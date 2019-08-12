Image copyright Other Image example Okwaraj bin dey 25years wen e die

August 12, 2019, make am 30 years since former Super Eagles player Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji die for field.

Okwaraji collapse 10 minutes to di end of Nigeria World Cup qualifying match against Angola for 1990 for National Stadium Lagos.

According to Wikipedia, im die from complication of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, im autopsy show enlarged heart and high blood pressure.

Before im die, Okwaraji play for some European clubs like AS Roma, NK Dinamo Zagreb, VfB Stuttgart and SSV Ulm.

If to say im still dey alive im for be 55 years dis year. To keep im legacy alive im get statue in front of National Stadium Lagos.

Official register no dey of pipo wey don die as dem dey play football. So Instead we go use list from Wikipedia.

African players wey die for pitch

Cheick Tiote

Image copyright Getty Images

Ivory Coast footballer Cheick Tiote die at di age of 30 afta im collapse during training for China for June 5, 2017.

Tori be say Tiote suffer from Cardiac arrest.

Patrick Ekeng

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Patrick Ekeng left

Cameroon midfielder Patrick Ekeng bin dey play for im club Dinamo Bucharest for Romania wen im die at di age 26.

Ekeng fall for pitch for di 70th minute for match wey dem show live for Romania television between Dinamo and Viitorul. E die two hours later for hospital.

Moise Brou

Image copyright Getty Images

Gabon international Moise Brou Apanga die from suspected heart attack at di age of 35 for April 26, 2017.

Di 35-year-old collapse during training session with im Gabon club FC 105 Libreville. Apanga play for di Panthers for di Africa Cup of Nations for 2010 and 2012.

Chaswe Nsofwa

Zambia International Chaswe Nsofwa bin dey train with im club for Israel wen tragedy happun. Tori be say im collapse for training and later die for Isreali hospital.

Marc-Vivien Foé

Image copyright Getty Images

Marc-Vivien Foé bin dey Cameroon 2003 FIFA Confederation Cup squad, di tournament wey continental champions from six continents dey play.

For dia semi final match against Colombia for June 26, 2003, Foe collapse for field. No player bin dey near am. Afta dem try to revive am for pitch dem stretch am comot. Medics spent 45 minutes to try to restart im heart although im bin dey alive wen im arrive di stadium medical centre, e no tey im die.

Dem do Autopsy to find out wetin kill am, di autopsy show say im get hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, wey be heart condition wey fit increase di risk of sudden death during physical exercise.