Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arsenal sell Alex Iwobi cheap to Everton

Many pipo surprise wella for dis summer transfer window as clubs spend money, but which clubs get sense pass and which of dem buy beta market?

You remember Moneyball - di feem wey Brad Pitt recruit baseball players from Oakland A based on Informate wey im get?

Well, one London-based investment company Carteret Analytics feel say dem get one formula for footballers, wey dey dia system to take advise three Premier League clubs on new players dem fit sign.

According to dia finding from dis transfer market, Arsenal fit don pay too much money for Nicolas Pepe, Everton suppose get more from Idrissa Gueye and one newly promoted team get one of di best deals of di window.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Eleven out of di 20 Premier League club dem break dia transfer record dis summer

How e dey work?

Carteret Analytics use dia system to advise seven clubs for England top two league dem and 12 big clubs from Europe and di rest of di world too.

Di data based on player value - dem go calculate fee based on dia performance for di club wey dey sell dem and di impact dem go get from di club wey dey buy dem plus dia age wey dey within (usually 26-30).

Also, di value as per money aspect wey di player dey contribute to win football match and di kain influence wey im get to create and stop goal-scoring opportunity dem.

By di time dem check dis value, clubs go make up dia mind to know how much dem want collect for di player head and how much too dem dey ready to spend ontop new player dem wey dem wan buy.

Arsenal do bad business?

Arsenal bin dey hot seat for transfer deadline day- dem sell Alex Iwobi to Everton and bring in Chelsea defender David Luiz and Celtic full- back Kieran Tierney. But how come dem dey for di bad business side.

Iwobi real value wen im bin dey Arsenal rise up to £46.26m but dem sell am for just £27.36m, wey suggest say dem undervalue am by almost £19m.

Arsenal sign Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe from Lille for club record fee of £72m- £21.77m pass im real value figure.

And dem buy teenage defender William Saliba cheap from Saint-Etienne and let dia former captain Laurent Koscielny go to Bourdeaux for more dan £20m under im projected fee.