Image copyright Other Image example Liberia referee Josephus Torjilar admit say im accept bribe

Liberia Football Association (LFA) don ban referee Josephus Torjilar for two years sake of say im accept bribe.

Di ban dey come afta di association grievance and disciplinary committee conduct investigation into di matter.

During di investigation Torjilar admit say im collect US$100 for second division relegation playoff match wia Pags beat Srimex FC 2-0.

Liberia Football Association add say di ban start with immediate effect.