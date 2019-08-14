Image example Omoyele Sowore group dey ginger make dem release di organiser of di Revolution Now protest.

Heavy security dey ground for Unity Fountain Abuja, Nigeria where two groups dey do I-no-go-gree for di kontri capital.

One group under di platform of di Guardians of Democracy and Development dey protest against di Taraba killings.

Meanwhile di oda group, Concerned Nigerians dey demand di release of journalists and writers wey authorities detain for Nigeria, including di leader of di RevolutionNow protests and former presidential candidate of di African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore.

Tok-tok pesin for DSS, Peter Afunaya, bin tell BBC say dem arrest di organiser of di protests wey dem call 'Revolution Now' on Saturday morning because im dey call for di overthrow of Nigerian goment.

Image example Soldiers and police dey ground to control di protests

Security full ground for di venue of di protest with police and soldiers wey full ground to control di protest.