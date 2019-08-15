Image copyright Imo State Youths

Nigeria football legend Nwankwo Kanu don collect appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Sports Matters for im kontri state.

Di former Nigeria international bin confam to BBC on Thursday say Govnor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha appoint am as im Senior Special Assistant.

Ihedioha bin announce dis for di Government House for Owerri.

Tori be say di former Super Eagles captain bin go di state to visit di govnor, according to statement Ihedioha assistant on new media, Izuchukwu Akwarandu release.

Image copyright Getty Images

"Di govnor, Emeka Ihedioha, receive one of di kontri football, Kanu Nwankwo... on August 14, 2019".

"Papilo, di name wey im fans like to call am, come here to present im recent CAF award, wey dem give am for di Nations Cup for Egypt wey just finish, to di sports-loving govnor of Imo State."

Di appointment of di former Arsenal star go surprise many because Kanu na native of Abia State, and if im wan take political appointment, na from im state e suppose be.

Last year, Kanu bin deny di rumour wey say im wan run for di office of di Nigerian president for 2019 wit reply: "I go declare for president wen I ready."