Nigeria D'Tigress celebrate as dem win Senegalfor di final of FIBA Women's AfroBasket 2019

Nigeria presido Muhammadu Buhari don congratulate di kontri basketball team afta dem beat Senegal for di Women Afrobasket 2019 wey happun for Dakar.

On Sunday 18 August, D'Tigress retain di Women's Afrobasket title (from 2017) afta dem beat tournament host Senegal 60-55 in front of home crowd of more dan 15, 000.

Dis na di second time in history wey di Nigeria women team go win di title back to back - dem win am for 2003 and 2005.

Back for dia kontri, many Nigerians don dey congratulate di team.

On Sunday evening, na so di kontri presido Muhammadu Buhari send im own congratulations ontop social media.

Congratulations, @DtigressNG. African Champions again! You have risen to the occasion, and conquered the continent one more time. We are very proud of what you have accomplished. The entire country rejoices with you! https://t.co/SbzmkHN7Bw — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) August 18, 2019

Di American coach of D'Tigress Otis Hughley Jr tell BBC say im happy well well say women basketball don improve well well, say in fact im surprise for di kain game wey im see for di full tournament.

"Now I don get respect for dem, I no sabi say dem good like dis... many of di players here na pros," Hughley tok.

Many of di Nigeria team members don dey togeda for many years now and dat fit be why dem see success again for di tournament.

D'Tigress team member Evelyn Akathor hail Senegal as di home of African football but praise her team say dem tanda gigigba against di home fans.

"Senegal get good basket ball fans... but di tin wey epp us throughout di game be say we dey calm. We know say we come here to win but say we play against di team, di fans, di refs"