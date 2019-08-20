Image copyright PA Media Image example Paul Pogba (left) has missed four penalties for Manchester United in the Premier League since the start of last season

Paul Pogba second-half penalty miss for di Manchester United draw wit Wolves don cause pipo to enta social media to blame and defend di £290,000 per week star.

Wit di score 1-1 for second half, dem foul di Frenchman wey decide to take di penalty imsef, even though last season im no score three penalty and fellow team mate Marcus Rashford bin score one against Chelsea on opening weekend.

To cut di long tori short, Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio palm Pogba powerful shot comot and di match end for draw.

E be like say na wetin vex plenti fans be dis wey make dem enta social media to yab Pogba, as some don say im for don leave di club during summer transfer window.

Yet, some support am because to dem, penalty miss fit happun to anybody - even di best players. Tok about Argentina striker Messi wey im sef dey face dis kain 'penalty wahala' before.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and even Rashford, wey many feel say for don score, don come out to support di midfielder.