Fifa don ban ex-Nigeria international player and former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia for life.

According to di independent Ethics Committee of Fifa, dem find Siasia, guilty say im accept and receive bribe ontop football match dem and dis dey against di Fifa Code of Ethics rule.

Dis investigation bin start since 11 February 2019 from Wilson Raj Perumal case wey im attempt to do mago-mago ontop betting.

Di football join body say na dem carry out di investigation and dem work with relevant stakeholders and authority dem.

For dia decision, di adjudicatory chamber say Oga Siasia break law 11(wey be Bribery) of di 2009 edition of di Fifa Code of Ethics.

Fifa ban Siasia from everything football weda na (administrative, sports or any oda tin) for both national and international level.

Siasia also chop fine ontop di mata, Fifa fine am CHF 50,000 wey be $51,025.00

Fifa don tell Siasia about dia decision, di ban go start with immediate effect.