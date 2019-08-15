Ghana Agyemang Badu dey hospital with blood clot palava
Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu dey hospital for Italy afta doctors find blood clots inside e lungs.
Im Serie A club Hellas Verona say di hospital admit am on Wednesday evening afta dem diagnose wetin dem call pulmonary microembolism.
Badu tok on Thursday morning say "im dey get better."
- Omeruo port to Leganes sweet am for belle
- La Liga don di train Cameroon league coaches
- Referee wey collect $100 bribe chop ban
Di 28-year-old dey expected to remain for hospital for few days for further observation.
Ageymang Badu dey on loan for Hellas Verona and di club get option to buy di player from Italian rivals Udinese.
Im been no dey for Ghana squad for di Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt afta im just return to action for March dis year sake of 11-month injury wey im been get.