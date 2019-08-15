Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu undergo surgery for im left knee for July 2018

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu dey hospital for Italy afta doctors find blood clots inside e lungs.

Im Serie A club Hellas Verona say di hospital admit am on Wednesday evening afta dem diagnose wetin dem call pulmonary microembolism.

Badu tok on Thursday morning say "im dey get better."

Di 28-year-old dey expected to remain for hospital for few days for further observation.

Ageymang Badu dey on loan for Hellas Verona and di club get option to buy di player from Italian rivals Udinese.

Im been no dey for Ghana squad for di Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt afta im just return to action for March dis year sake of 11-month injury wey im been get.