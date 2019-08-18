Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wilfred Ndidi score im first Premier League goal since January

Chelsea new coach Frank Lampard go need wait for im first win as coach of di Blues, afta Leicester City hold dem to 1-1 draw, for Stamford Bridge.

Before di match, all di tok centre for weda Lampard go win im first match as coach of Chelsea, afta two straight defeat to Manchester United and Liverpool. But Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi deny am dat first win.

Ndidi error for first half lead to Chelsea goal, as Mason Mount capitalise on im mistake, to put Chelsea in front.

Di Super Eagles midfielder shake off di disappointment of im mistake, as im equalise for Leicester, with im headed goal.

Both teams still dey wait for their first league win of di season, Leicester City get two points from two games, one more dan Chelsea.

Lampard and Chelsea go try again for dat first win on Saturday wen dem go play Norwich City for Premier League.