Sierra Leone striker run comot Sweden sake of cold

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sierra Leone player Musa Noah Kamara bin sign for Sweden second division club Trelleborgs FF

Sierra Leone striker Musa Noah Kamara don end im contract with Trelleborgs afta just one week wey join dem.

Di club say dem end di 19-year-old three-and-half year deal sake of "personal reasons".

For inside statement wey di club release for dia website, di club say Kamara wan return back to im kontri for personal reasons.

Kamara tok say im wan return to Freetown as im no fit cope with di cold weather for Sweden.

For Sierra Leone 2019, Premier League di striker score 15 goals and finish as highest goal scorer to help im club East End Lions become champions.